Needham sees Silicon Labs nearing bottom, leaves sidelines

Needham upgrades Silicon Labs (NASDAQ:SLAB) from Hold to Buy with a $115 target. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.
Analyst Rajvindra Gill thinks the stock could be nearing a bottom after the YTD pullback.
Gill says coronavirus uncertainty will remain an overhang, but the analyst sees the current valuation as an attractive entry point.
Upcoming catalysts: Silicon Labs will host its analyst day event on March 12. The company is expected to report earnings on April 22.
Silicon Labs shares are down 1.6% pre-market to $90.55. Shares are down nearly 21% YTD.