Needham sees Silicon Labs nearing bottom, leaves sidelines

About: Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB)

Needham upgrades Silicon Labs (NASDAQ:SLAB) from Hold to Buy with a $115 target. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.

Analyst Rajvindra Gill thinks the stock could be nearing a bottom after the YTD pullback.

Gill says coronavirus uncertainty will remain an overhang, but the analyst sees the current valuation as an attractive entry point.

Upcoming catalysts: Silicon Labs will host its analyst day event on March 12. The company is expected to report earnings on April 22.

Silicon Labs shares are down 1.6% pre-market to $90.55. Shares are down nearly 21% YTD.