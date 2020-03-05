BioCryst Pharma +8% on Q4 beat

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Q4 results:

Revenues: $39.7M; Product sales: $15.5M ; Royalty revenue: $2.8M (+55.6%); Collaborative and other R&D: $21.4M.

Net loss: ($2.6M) (+90.5%); loss/share: ($0.02) (+92.0%); Operating cash use (3 months): ($33.5M).

The increase in revenue was primarily due to the recognition of a $20.1M upfront payment from Torii for commercialization rights in Japan for berotralstat, and $13.9M of RAPIVAB (peramivir injection) product sales.

Galidesivir, a broad-spectrum antiviral is currently being developed in a Phase 2 trial (Yellow Fever).

It has been shown to be active against more than 20 RNA viruses in nine different families, including coronaviruses. In Phase 1 trials in healthy volunteers, galidesivir was generally safe and well tolerated.

2020 guidance: Net operating cash use: $125M - 150M.

Key upcoming milestones: Berotralstat NDA accepted by FDA; PDUFA date December 3.

Berotralstat NDA for the prophylactic treatment of HAE accepted in Japan under Sakigake timeline; approval expected H2.

PNH proof of concept data with oral Factor D inhibitor, BCX9930, expected in Q2.

Report data from Phase 1 clinical trial of BCX9250 for treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva in H2.

Shares are up 8% premarket.

