Snap +1.5% as MKM upgrades on valuation, coronavirus

MKM Partners upgrades Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from Neutral to Buy with a $19 target, citing the recent pullback and the company's "very limited fundamental exposure" to the coronavirus.

Analyst Rohit Kulkarni sees several near-term catalysts, including new ad products.

The analyst notes that Snap has experienced minimal coronavirus-related impact in terms of ad spending and user engagement, according to comments from CEO Evan Spiegel.

Snap shares are up 1.5% pre-market to $13.84. Shares have dropped 25% in the past month.

The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.