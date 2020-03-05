Exxon sees 2020-25 capex at $30B-$35B per year

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) says it is planning annual capital spending of $30B-$35B through 2025, in line with previous guidance, including as much as $33B this year.

The company is sticking to its spending plans even as rivals are trimming costs.

"We are effectively executing our growth strategy that will lead to sustained improvement in shareholder value," Chairman and CEO Darren Woods says at the company's annual investor day at the New York Stock Exchange.

Among various points, Exxon says it expects production in Guyana to reach more than 750K gross bbl/day of oil by 2025, has plans to increase exploration activity in Brazil in 2020-21, and continues to progress its $15B divestment program.

Presentation