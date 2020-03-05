Sam Zell is buying energy

Appearing on CNBC, Sam Zell says he isn't finding a ton to buy, excepting the energy space, where valuations have been "unjustifiably killed."

He didn't disclose any names, but says he's been putting a lot of money to work in the sector. One advantage, says Zell, is that he wasn't long energy on its long journey down. A lot of investors he talks to agree with him about how cheap things are now, but they're "already up to here" in energy.

Tickers of interest include: XLE, XOP, VDE, OIH, BGR, ERX, XOM, CVX, COP, TOT, BP, RDS.A, RDS.B