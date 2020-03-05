Sunstone Hotel withdraws Q1 2020 guidance on coronavirus

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) withdraws its Q1 and full-year 2020 guidance due to uncertainty over the effect of the Covid-19 virus outbreak on travel demand.

Reports lost revenue from group customer cancellations have increased to ~$11M QTD, vs. the $1M of lost revenue it included in its Q1 and FY2020 guidance.

The majority of lost revenue is related to business that was scheduled to occur in March 2020.

Sees failing to achieve Q1 guidance for net income, comparable portfolio RevPAR growth, adjusted EBITDAre, adjusted FFO, and adjusted FFO per diluted share.

Had seen Q1 adjusted FFO per share of 16 cents-18 cents and 20-hotel comparable portfolio RevPAR growth of -0.5% to +1.5%.

Had seen 2020 adjusted FFO per share of 95 cents-$1.05 and 20-hotel comparable portfolio RevPAR growth of -1.5% to +1.5%.