Planet Fitness -1% after Berenberg warning

Berenberg cut its price target on Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) to a Street-low mark of $65 on a mix of concerns that include "overarching" coronavirus fears.

Analyst Alex Maroccia also notes that Planet Fitness' 2020 guidance lagged expectations, which has the firm believing that new and existing Planet Fitness franchise locations are beginning to experience market saturation issues while new small-format locations are attracting light traffic.

The firm keeps a Hold rating on PLNT.