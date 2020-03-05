Donaldson cuts guidance on sales pressure, coronavirus

Donaldson's (NYSE:DCI) FQ2 GAAP EPS increased 8.7% to $0.50 from $0.46 in the prior year.

"The recently announced potential divestiture of our Exhaust and Emissions2 business aligns with our commitment to pursuing opportunities where we believe we offer a distinct competitive advantage, and we are continuing to invest in driving our Advance and Accelerate portfolio," said CEO Tod Carpenter.

"Our revised 2020 forecast anticipates additional sales pressure from a customer base that is increasingly cautious, due in part to the recent coronavirus outbreak."

Outlook: GAAP EPS between $2.05 and $2.19 (vs. $2.21 to $2.37), with sales projected to decline between 7% and 3% (vs. a decline of 2% to %4).

FQ2 results