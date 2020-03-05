ProSieben's e-commerce arm buys Meet Group for $500M

The Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) confirms ProSiebenSat.1 Media's (OTCPK:PBSFY) NuCom e-commerce arm agreed to acquire it for $6.30/share in cash, putting a $500M enterprise value on Meet Group.

Meet says the purchase price represents a 30% and 43% premium to the unaffected 30- and 60-day volume weighted average price, respectively, through Dec. 13, the last trading day prior to published market speculation about a potential transaction.