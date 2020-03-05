Kontoor Brands falls after light Q4 revenue tally

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) is down 1.59% in premarket action after reporting adjusted EBITDA of $93.0M in Q4 to fall slightly short of the consensus estimate of $93.7M.

Investors really have their eyes on the guidance update from the company. Looking ahead, Kontoor Brands anticipates revenue to be largely consistent with 2019 revenue ($2.52B vs. $2.58B consensus). EPS is expected to fall in a range of $3.55 to $3.65 vs. $3.57 consensus.

There is no doubt that the company is feeling an impact from the coronavirus outbreak. "Prior to the emergence of the coronavirus, we saw improved trends from holiday, both within the U.S. and international markets...Based on information we have quarter-to-date, we anticipate a potential negative global impact of ~4 points to our Q1 revenue, due mostly to our operations in China," updates KTB management. Reductions in traffic and comparable sales are expected to continue in China.

Previously: Kontoor Brands EPS beats by $0.05, misses on revenue (March 5)