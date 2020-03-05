Roth Capital expects Callaway Golf to rally

Roth Capital initiates coverage on Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) with a Buy rating.

"We see significant long-term upside driven by several factors that should benefit free cash flow in the coming years. While coronavirus may pressure 2020, we believe the stock already factors some impact and we would take advantage of weakness," writes analyst George Kelly.

Kelly and team see a path for ELY to run to $30 over the next three to four years on confidence in the company's financial model and potential monetization of Topgolf (stake valued at ~$490M).

Roth Capital assigns a price target of $21 to ELY (9.4X the 2021 EBITDA estimate) vs. the average sell-side PT of $24.80.