Analysts positive on Zendesk growth after event

RBC Capital Markets (Outperform) lowers its Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) target from $115 to $100 after the analyst day event.

The firm says that ZEN has "great vision" and strong strategic value, particularly at the current valuation, but notes that it all "comes back to execution."

RBC sees the potential for durable high growth on new product tailwinds.

Canaccord (Buy) trims ZEN from $100 to $95, noting the risk to 2020 financial targets from the "quickly evolving global macro situation."

The firm is positive on the product announcements and ZEN's long-term growth potential, advising investors to focus on the big picture.