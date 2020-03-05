PetroChina declares force majeure on LNG imports - Reuters

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) has declared force majeure on natural gas imports, including on liquefied natural gas shipments and on gas imported via pipelines, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reports.

The company issued the force majeure notice to suppliers of piped gas and also to at least one LNG supplier, though the volumes and time period of the notice are not known, according to the report.

One major LNG supplier to PetroChina tells Reuters that the company had requested some cargoes be deferred to Q3.

Last month, China National Offshore Oil (NYSE:CEO) suspended contracts with at least three suppliers, which drove spot LNG prices to a record low.