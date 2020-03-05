Kroger gains after penny EPS beat

Kroger (NYSE:KR) reports identical sales growth of 2% in Q4 vs.+2.1% consensus. Digital sales were up 22% Y/Y.

Gross margin landed at 22.1% of sales vs. 21.9% consensus.

The company's FIFO gross margin rate excluding fuel increased 6 basis points during the quarter as improvement in costs of goods, accelerating alternative profit streams and cycling of investments were partially offset by investments in price and personalization, continued industry-wide lower gross margin rates in pharmacy and continued growth in the specialty pharmacy business.

Looking ahead, Kroger reaffirms guidance for adjusted EPS of $2.30 to $2.40 vs. $2.33 consensus and adjusted free cash flow of $1.6B to $1.8B.

Shares of Kroger are up 1.10% premarket to $31.30.

