AMD bull sees multiple expansion from supercomputer win

Yesterday, AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) and HPE announced winning a $600M supercomputer order from the U.S. Department of Energy’s nuclear security arm.

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann says the win is "an important element of the AMD story being much more than a market share gain cycle in CPUs" and sees the contract supporting multiple expansion.

Mosesmann: "Look for AMD to start to become prominent in the TOP500 and the Green500 supercomputer lists in the coming years."

Rosenblatt maintains a Buy rating and $65 target on AMD.