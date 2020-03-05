Sell-siders weigh in on Canopy Growth on capacity cut

Sell-side analysts comment on Canopy Growth's (NYSE:CGC) announced plan to shutter two greenhouses, Aldergrove and Delta, and shelve the construction of a third in Niagara-on-the-Lake in Ontario.

BofA's Chris Carey (BUY/C$36): Consistent with a bullish cheerleader, he calls the closures a "bold move" that should free up significant working capital in the process, adding that the cuts are an acknowledgement of past transgressions, although he fails to mention the oversaturation of the Canadian cannabis market.

BMO's Tamy Chen (Outperform/C$40): “We believe this highlights the undisciplined capital spending by previous management, but we believe this should meaningfully reduce the company’s cost structure and quarterly cash burn." Again, no mention of how the company plans on ramping up sales since there remain too many producers chasing too few customers.

Eight Capital's Graeme Kreindler (Hold/C$25): Expects negative sentiment around the write-down, possible as high as 50% of the purchase price.

Canaccord Genuity's Matt Bottomley (Hold/C$28): The greenhouse closures, ~40% of the company's Canadian footprint, signal how much the market is oversaturated.

Jefferies' Owen Bennett (Underperform/C$23.23): Suggestions that the company is placing greater focus on outdoor growing raises questions about quality since others who have done the same have seen limited positive results.