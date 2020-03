MRVL, VIPS among premarket gainers

Cohen & Company (NYSEMKT:COHN) +105% on Q4 results.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEMKT:CANF) +42% on collaboration to evaluate Piclidenoson for the potential treatment of coronavirus infection.

iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) +25% on strong demand for coronavirus test.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) +20% on strong demand for coronavirus test.

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) +10% .

Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) +10% on Q4 results.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEMKT:APT) +10% on strong demand for coronavirus test.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) +13% on February production update.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) +8% on Q4 results.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (NASDAQ:TNXP) +8% .

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) +7% on Q4 results.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) +7% on strong demand for coronavirus test.

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) +6% .