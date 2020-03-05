Canadian Natural cuts 2020 capex plan, citing volatile oil outlook

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) -0.2% pre-market after reporting Q4 earnings that fell shy of estimates but raising its dividend by 13% to C$0.425/share from C$0.375 previously.

On an unadjusted basis, Canadian Natural says it earned a C$597M profit in Q4, compared with a C$776M loss in the same quarter a year ago.

Q4 production rose 7% Y/Y to 1.15M boe/day from 1.08M a year earlier, as an acquisition of thermal in situ and primary heavy crude oil assets from Devon Canada offset the impact of the completion of a planned turnaround and a piping replacement at its Horizon project.

For FY 2020, Canadian Natural will target production levels of 910K-970K bbl/day for crude oil and natural gas liquids.

The company cuts its 2020 oil sands mining and upgrading budget by C$100M to C$3.95B, citing the volatile state of the current crude oil price environment.