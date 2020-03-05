Seeking Alpha
GWRE, BHP among premarket losers

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NURO)

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) -18%.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE-14% on Q2 earnings.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV-11% on FY earnings.

Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) -12%.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS-10% on Q3 earnings.

The Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET-9% after being acquired by ProSiebenSat.1 Media.

Sasol (NYSE:SSL-9%.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP-8% on Q4 earnings.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) -7%.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) -7%.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM-7% despite Q4 beat.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) -7%.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ-6% on Q4 earnings.

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) -7%.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC-7% after Speedway gas deal abandoned.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) -6%.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) -6%.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) -6%.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) -6%.

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) -6%.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET-6% on Q4 earnings.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH-6% on coronavirus development.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG-5% on Q4 results.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL-5% on coronavirus development.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) -5%.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEMKT:LCTX) -5%.