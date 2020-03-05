GWRE, BHP among premarket losers

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) -18%.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) -14% on Q2 earnings.
VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) -11% on FY earnings.
Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) -12%.
Eros International (NYSE:EROS) -10% on Q3 earnings.
The Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) -9% after being acquired by ProSiebenSat.1 Media.
Sasol (NYSE:SSL) -9%.
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) -8% on Q4 earnings.
Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) -7%.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO) -7%.
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) -7% despite Q4 beat.
BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) -7%.
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) -6% on Q4 earnings.
Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) -7%.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) -7% after Speedway gas deal abandoned.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) -6%.
BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) -6%.
ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) -6%.
Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) -6%.
Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) -6%.
21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) -6% on Q4 earnings.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) -6% on coronavirus development.
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) -5% on Q4 results.
Carnival (NYSE:CCL) -5% on coronavirus development.
ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) -5%.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEMKT:LCTX) -5%.