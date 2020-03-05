Calumet Specialty Products CEO Go to resign; Mawer named successor

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) says CEO Tim Go plans to resign effective June 1 to pursue other interests closer to his family in Texas.

Current board member Steve Mawer will take over as CEO; he retired as president of Koch Supply & Trading in 2014 following a 27-year career in commodities trading, risk management and refining operations, and currently is chairman of ClimeCo Corp., an environmental commodities development and management company.

Go has served as CEO since January 2016 after five years at Flint Hills Resources, where he was VP of operations for three years, and three years as managing director of operations excellence of Koch Industries.

Calumet earlier reported a slightly smaller than forecast Q4 loss but better than expected revenues, and said it expects 2020 total capex of $80M-$90M.