Credit Suisse bullish on Constellation Brands

Credit Suisse sees a lot to like with Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) as it keeps an Outperform rating on the beverage stock.

The firm thinks STZ's medium-term earnings power will come from Modelo even if everyone wants to talk about seltzer. "In our view, share price appreciation more closely linked to sustained double-digit growth for Modelo. We are comfortable multiple drivers exist to support brand growth," notes the CS analyst team.

The company is said to be on track to return $4.5B to shareholders by FY22 as opportunities with Canopy and wine divestitures pay off.

Credit Suisse assigns a price target of $233 to rep 25% upside for STZ shares and stand above the average sell-side PT of $225.25.