Analysts optimistic despite Splunk's mixed earnings

Raymond James maintains an Outperform rating on Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) and lowers the target from $199 to $179 after yesterday's mixed earnings report with weak guidance.

Analyst Michael Turits praises the ARR and revenue beats but notes that the "revenue upside was dented by a faster-than-expected shift from term to cloud."

The firm remains positive on Splunk's positioning but lowers the target due to the increased macro uncertainty and modeling risk.

More action: Wedbush (Outperform) raises its Splunk target from $195 to $200, saying that "SPLK’s EV/FCF trading multiple looks attractive given the company’s impressive growth trajectory."