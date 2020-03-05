Stocks surrender much of yesterday's gain; financials sink again

Wall Street's wild ride continues amid continued fears about the ongoing spread of the coronavirus; Dow -2.4% , S&P 500 -2.3% , Nasdaq -2% .

Much of yesterday's Biden bounce has disappeared in early trade, as California declared a state of emergency after a coronavirus-related death and 53 confirmed cases in the state, and community spread cases have been reported in New York this morning.

"Despite the rally in stocks, Treasury yields and gold prices did not respond in-kind," said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak. "None of the other markets saw the kinds of moves yesterday that would indicate that we're out of the woods on the negative impact of the coronavirus."

European bourses also are deep in the red, with France's CAC -2.4% , Germany's DAX -2.2% and U.K.'s FTSE -2.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +1.1% and China's Shanghai Composite +2% .

in the U.S., all 11 S&P industry sectors are down at least 1% in the early going, with financials ( -3.6% ) continuing their recent weakness; the group is down 13.4% so far in Q1, which places only ahead of energy ( -3% ), which has plunged 25.5% YTD.

U.S. Treasury prices are just below their highs of the day, with the 10-year yield down 5 bps at 0.94%.