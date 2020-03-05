Deutsche Bank sees value in Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty (ULTA -2.4% ) is named a short-term catalyst call buy idea at Deutsche Bank on its view that the retailer is "relatively insulated" from supply chain disruptions from coronavirus.

DB's take on Ulta: "In light of the stock’s 12% pullback from its mid-February high amid coronavirus fears, we are adding ULTA as a short-term catalyst Buy idea into 4Q19 results. The company’s domestic only store network is located outside of major tourist centers, and we view the beauty category as relatively insulated from potential supply chain disruptions (brand partners mostly manufacture products in North America)."

On Wall Street, there are 16 Buy-equivalent ratings on Ulta, 14 Hold-equivalent ratings and one Sell-equivalent rating.