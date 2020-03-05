Investors peel away from leisure stocks

Coronavirus anxiety continues to sweep over the casino and leisure entertainment sector as more parts of the U.S. see confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Analysts are having a tough time modeling how traffic might be impacted into the high-traffic summer season.
Decliners in morning trading include Eldorado Resorts (ERI -7.7%), MGM Resorts (MGM -7.7%), Golden Entertainment (GDEN -5%), Boyd Gaming (BYD -6.6%), Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA -4.6%), Las Vegas Sands (LVS -3.4%), OneSpaWorld Holdings (OSW -6.2%), Wynn Resorts (WYNN -4.8%), Penn National Gaming (PENN -7.1%), Caesars Entertainment (CZR -2.6%), Twin River Worldwide Holdings (TRWH -2.9%), Century Casinos (CNTY -2.8%), Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI -4.7%), SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS -6.7%), Six Flags Entertainment (SIX -7.2%), Cedar Fair (FUN -5.3%), Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY -6.8%) and Vail Resorts (MTN -1.8%).