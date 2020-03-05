Mortgage rates drop to all-time low

30-year fixed rate mortgage averages 3.29% for the week ending March 5, down from 3.45% in the previous week and 4.41% at this time a year ago, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

“The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage hit a record 3.29% this week, the lowest level in its nearly 50-year history. Meanwhile, mortgage applications increased 10% last week from one year ago and show no signs of slowing down,” said Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater.

The low mortgage rates, which should support the housing sector, isn't helping homebuilder stocks so far this morning. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) slides 2.5% .

Mortgage REIT shares also follow the stock market's drop; iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) -2.2% .

15-year FRM averages 2.79% vs. 2.95% in the previous week and 3.83% a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable rate mortgage averages 3.18% vs. 3.20% in the prior week and 3.87% at this time last year.

Homebuilder ETFs: ITB, XHB, HOMZ, NAIL, PKB, HOML

Mortgage REIT ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT