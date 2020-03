Thinly traded Cantel Medical (CMD -16.7% ) slumps on average volume, a modest 267K shares, following its fiscal Q2 report. Highlights:

Sales: $288.5M (+28.5%).

Net loss: ($2.3M) (-112.2%); non-GAAP net income: $25.8M (+9.3%); EPS: ($0.05) (-111.1%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.61 (+7.0%).

Cash flow ops (6 mo.): $43.5M (+49.0%).

Fiscal 2020 guidance: Sales growth: 22 - 25%; EPS: $1.16 - 1.19; non-GAAP EPS: $2.58 - 2.61.

Fiscal 2020 consensus: EPS of $2.76 on revenue of $1.16B.

Cantel Medical EPS misses by $0.06, misses on revenue