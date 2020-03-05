UBS positive on Dollar Tree's long-term potential

UBS weighs in on the numbers turned in from Buy-rated Dollar Tree (DLTR -1.1% ) earlier today.

"The company's profitability came in above expectations, but FDO took a step back with its negative comp. Still, it's now planning to complete 1,250 H2 renovations in FY'20 (vs. 1,000+ previously planned for FY'20 as of 3Q) and launching an updated version of Dollar Tree Plus," writes analyst Michael Lasser.

Lasser says at DLTR's current level the long run upside far outweighs the downside.

Previously: Dollar Tree -4% after light guidance (March 4)