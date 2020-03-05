Credit Suisse discusses GE outlook call

Following GE's (GE -4% ) conference call yesterday, Credit Suisse remains Neutral on shares (with $13 PT), but says the risk/reward ratio is shifting to the upside following a recent stock correction.

"We therefore would not be surprised to see GE catch a bid in the near-term," reads a research note. "However, the market is rallying on coordinated global stimulus, which... could temper any sustained rally in the stock. This is offset by GE being in a much better financial position post the sale of BioPharma which is expected to close in Q120."

Regarding the outlook call itself, Credit Suisse says the reiteration of 2020 guidance and additional forward year look was in line with its expectations.