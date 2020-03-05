February ETF inflows derailed by virus fears

Before coronavirus fears rattled the markets, February notched up equity ETF inflows of ~$29B. But that turned to $650M of outflows by the end of the month, according to State Street Global Advisors' U.S.-listed Flash Flows report.

Fixed income ETFs pulled in $14.8B during February (even with $6.3B of outflows from credit-sensitive ETFs) and $32.4B YTD, on pace to break 2019 records.

Gold ETFs brought in $2B during the month; commodity ETFs had inflows of $2.76B.

Investors took $4.6B out of high-yield bond ETFs, and registered outflows of more than $1B on four straight days as investors de-risked, said Matthew Bartolini, head of SPDR Americas Research at SSGA.

By industry sector, energy ETFs saw inflows of $2.09B and real estate ETFs took in $1.50B, while financial ETFs saw $2.53B leave and industrials had outflows of $1.68B.

