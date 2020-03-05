Tellurian's Souki forced to sell 85% of trust stake by lender

Tellurian (TELL -1.6% ) co-founder Charif Souki's family trust sold ~18M shares over three days this week for $27.5M to satisfy loan requirements by a lender, according to an SEC filing.

Souki, who resigned from his family trust yesterday, has 25M shares of common stock pledged "as part of a collateral package to secure a loan for certain real estate investments."

Separately, trust co-founder and vice chairman Martin Houston disclosed that his shares of common stock are "no longer pledged" after 3.4M of his shares were sold last week.

Tellurian shares have plunged 72% since Feb. 25, the day before the lender started selling shares.