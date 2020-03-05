First coronavirus case reported in Nevada

The first patient in Nevada has tested "presumptively positive" for coronavirus, according to the Nevada Independent.

The individual was identified through the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System.

The threat of reduced traffic to Nevada casinos is widely expected to linger through the end of March based on anecdotal reports and conference cancellations. The picture gets a little fuzzier when trying to forecast the impact in April and beyond.

Online gaming and sports betting could increase to provide at least a bit of an offset to any traffic loss.