JinkoSolar denies short-seller claims, forecasts 'big 2020'

JinkoSolar (JKS +0.6% ) says the short seller report published by Bonitas Research "contains numerous errors, unsubstantiated statements and misleading conclusions and interpretations."

But JinkoSolar offers few rebuttals of specific points in the report, which alleged the company "exists for the sole purpose of developing PRC assets with JKS' cash that were disposed to Chairman Li at a significant discount to market."

Chairman Li says he plans to use personal funds to purchase 200K ADS's by March 31.

Finally, the company says it "forecasts a big 2020," saying effects of the coronavirus will be "reduced to a minimum," citing its "broadly diversified global footprint, localized services teams, multiple hubs and flexible logistics."