FuelCell goes ahead with project at Toyota facility

The California Public Utilities Commission has clarified and reinforced that the use of directed biogas is permissible under the Bioenergy Market Adjusting Tariff program, rejecting arguments by Southern California Edison to the contrary.

That will permit FuelCell Energy's (FCEL -4.2% ) continued development of Toyota's (TM -1.9% ) Port of Long Beach facility.

"Today marks the start of a powerful new chapter for FuelCell Energy, the hydrogen powered transportation industry," said CEO Jason Few. "California is leading in the way in United States by establishing hydrogen generation and fueling infrastructure."