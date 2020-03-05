Heat Biologics up 14% on coronavirus vaccine plan

Nano cap Heat Biologics (HTBX +13.9% ) jumps on a healthy 12x surge in volume in reaction to its collaboration with the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine aimed at developing a coronavirus vaccine.

The company says the COVID-19 vaccine will leverage its gp96 platform to generate open docking sites for the insertion of multiple SARS-CoV-2 antigens, adding that its approach should activate a potent immune response without the disadvantages of possible genomic integration of foreign DNA or viral vector instability possible with attenuated viral vaccines.

Subsidiary Zolovax will lead development.