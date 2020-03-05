Toro Company down 6% post Q1 results

Toro (TTC -6.9% ) reported Q1 sales growth of 27.3% Y/Y to $767.48M, with Charles Machine Works and Residential segment being the key drivers of strong performance.

Sales by segments: Professional $594.72M (+30.7% Y/Y); Residential $165.85M (+14.3% Y/Y); and Others $6.91M (+147.6% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin expanded by 178 bps to 37.5% and operating margin expanded by 26 bps to 11.9%.

Net cash used in operating activities was $23.3M, compared to cash provided $25.98M a year ago.

Accounts receivable were $321.2M, up 42.4% from last year. Net inventories were $739M (+77.4% Y/Y).

2Q20 Outlook: Expects Adj. EPS of $1.28 to $1.33.

Company maintains its FY20 outlook, with expected Net sales of ~$3.6B; and Adj. EPS in range of $3.33 to $3.40.

