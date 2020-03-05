YouTube TV renews some Fox RSNs, but says no to YES

YouTube TV (GOOG -2.6% , GOOGL -2.6% ) has reached a partial carriage deal with Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI -3.7% ) on the Fox regional sports networks - meaning some customers will be pleased and others disappointed.

Sinclair announced the deal means YouTube TV will continue to carry 19 of the 21 RSNs. But that also means that Prime Ticket and Fox Sports West won't be carried anymore, effective today.

YouTube said this morning that "we'll no longer be able to offer Fox regional sports networks in select areas as of March 5. If your area is impacted by a channel loss, you’ll be notified in the YouTube TV app soon."

And YES Network says it's been dropped, meaning no New York Yankees games (a key nationwide draw).