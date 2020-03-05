China to approve developing giant Simandou iron ore mine - Bloomberg

Global base metals miners take a pounding - along with most everything else today - as prices fell and Bloomberg reports China plans to approve development of the giant Simandou iron ore mine in Guinea.

RIO -2.9% , BHP -2.4% , VALE -3.2% , FCX -1.9% , CLF -4.3% , HBM -5.2% , TECK -0.5% .

Simandou - the world's biggest untapped iron ore deposit - is divided into four blocks, with blocks 1 and 2 controlled by a consortium backed by Chinese and Singaporean companies, while Rio Tinto (RIO -2.8% ) and Aluminum Corp. of China (ACH -0.7% ) own blocks 3 and 4.

The re-emergence of Simandou worries executives at the top iron ore miners, as half of the project could deliver more than 100M tons/year of the highest quality ore just as the outlook for the material weakens and Chinese demand plateaus.

Chinese involvement in Simandou would create a dilemma for Rio: A rival developing the deposit would threaten the market for the company's most important commodity, yet it could struggle to win shareholder support to pour billions of dollars into the project.

Other potentially relevant tickers include OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTCQX:FSUMF