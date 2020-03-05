Berkshire Hathaway pulls out of $7B LNG project in Canada

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B -3.1% ) (BRK.A -3.1% ) won't invest C$4B (US$3B) in a liquefied natural gas plant by Saguenay Port, ~143 miles northeast of Quebec City, Radio-Canada reports.

"It's concerning when we talk about an investor putting in C$4B of C$9B. It's clear that Mr. Buffet has good reasons. We're seeing the rail crisis — that's surely one of the reasons," said Michel Potvin, deputy mayor of Saguenay on a Radio-Canada program.

The marine terminal to ship LNG to overseas is expected to cost C$9.5B (US$7.1B).

A spokeswoman for GNL Québec said the loss of the potential investor won't keep the project from progressing and won't mean job losses in the immediate future.