Actinium Pharma up 24% on advancement of Actimab-A in AML

Nano cap Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM +23.9% ) is up on triple normal normal volume in response to its update on a Phase 1 clinical trial being conducted at the Medical College of Wisconsin evaluating Actimab-A, combined with CLAG-M chemo, in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

The first patient in the third and final cohort has begun treatment. The cohort should be completed by mid-year.

The objectives of the study are safety, determining the maximum tolerated dose, response rates, progression-free survival and overall survival.

The overall response has been 86% thus far, better than other approaches.

Actimab-M is a targeted cancer therapy comprised of a monoclonal antibody called HuM-195 that binds to a protein found on the surface of myeloid cells called CD33 and a radioisotope that kills cancer cells called actinium 225. The expression of CD33 in certain blood cancers is associated with very aggressive disease.