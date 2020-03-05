UBS sees tailwinds for BJ's Wholesale

UBS pulls out some positive signs from BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ +2.5% ) Q4 report.

The firm think BJ's was likely impacted by the shorter holiday selling season, particularly in the general merchandise category. Importantly, merchandise fee income was up 6.2% during the quarter to top expectations and suggest strong underlying momentum continued. UBS sees the MFI growth as a positive indicator for BJ's SSS growth in future periods.

"Looking ahead, we believe BJ's bulk offering and consumables heavy mix could allow it to see tailwinds from stock up trips related to Covid-19 uncertainty," notes the UBS analyst team.

UBS keeps a Buy rating on BJ's in place and price target of $29.

Previously: BJ’s Wholesale Club EPS in-line, misses on revenue (March 5)