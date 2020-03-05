Auris Medical advancing intranasal betahistine studies

Thinly traded nano cap Auris Medical (EARS -1.9% ) updates on two clinical trials evaluating intranasal betahistine.

Phase 1 for the prevention of antipsychotic-induced weight gain and somnolence (drowsiness): The last of 80 subjects has had the last treatment visit. Topline data should be available in May.

Phase 2 for the treatment of acute peripheral vertigo: Interim analysis expected next quarter. Afterward, Part B of the study will be initiated (72 subjects) who will receive either a high or low dose of AM-125 or placebo.

The company expects to report H2 2019 and full-year results on March 19.