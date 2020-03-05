PayPal sees some signs of stabilization amid virus

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) sees some signs of stabilization as factories reopen in China even as it observes slowness in volumes in the region, with particular exposure in Hong Kong, Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette writes in recapping the bank's TMT conference.

PYPL, now down 0.4% , had declined as much as 3.0% earlier.

While PayPal's cross-border business has been affected by the coronavirus outbreak, it has had limited exposure to the travel vertical, which may lessens some of the impact, the company's CEO Dan Shulman said at the conference, according to Faucette's note.

In a separate note on the conference, KBW's Sanjay Sakhrani writes that the coronavirus situation "remains very dynamic and companies have limited visibility to make judgment calls" on how the disease's impact will play out.

M&A was a key theme at the meeting as " incumbent players remain on the scout for technology innovations, new service/product capabilities to expand addressable growth opportunity, and/or opportunities to scale into new geographies," Sakhrani wrote.

Previously: PayPal -2.7% after estimating COVID-19 impact on Q1 revenue (Feb. 27)

ETFs: IPAY, FINX, ARKF, GFIN, LEND, TPAY