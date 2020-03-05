Chemical stocks mired in the red; Dow may take up to $150M coronavirus hit

Shares of chemical companies, which depend on global growth for demand, are sharply lower as the spread of the coronavirus continues to grip financial markets.

DOW -4.2% , PPG -2.9% , WLK -4.8% , OTCQX:BASFY -2.1% , EMN -3.3% , CE -2.7% , TSE -7.5% , LYB -1.7% , TROX -1.7% , MEOH -3.8% , LIN -2.7% ,HUN -0.3% .

Morgan Stanley says it met with Dow Inc. executives, who said Q1 EBITDA may take a $100M-$150M from the coronavirus on top of the "soft guidance" the company provided with Q4 results.

Separately, Tudor Pickering analysts say the chemical group's YTD weakness is "an opportunity for investors to pounce," naming Westlake, LyondellBasell, Huntsman and Eastman among their favorites while avoiding Trinseo and Methanex.