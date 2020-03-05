Spin Master spins lower after earnings disappoint

Spin Master (OTC:SNMSF -35.4%) slides after the company's guidance update disappoints due at least partially to supply chain disruption from the coronavirus outbreak.

After taking in the updated outlook, D.A. Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser drops Spin Master straight to an Underperform rating from Buy in a two-notch cut.

"We had expected modest sales growth and EBITDA margin expansion in 2020 after TOY said last week they would quickly try to get back to an EBITDA margin of 18-19 per cent, Instead, guidance is for a mid-single digit sales decline, before COVID-19, and flat EBITDA margin of 13.8 per cent. Such a poor outlook is surprising given that Hatchimals sales are now de minimis and plans are in place to fix the supply chain," she writes.

Weiser also pointed to Spin Master's nearly zero free cash flow.

National Bank Financial also turned negative on Spin Master, dropping the consumer products stock to Sector Perform from Outperform.