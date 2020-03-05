Dixie Group jumps 45% on Q4 results

Dixie Group (DXYN +45.5% ) reported Q4 net sales decline of 8.2% Y/Y to $90.14M; and profit from continuing operations of $26.02M or $1.60 per diluted share; on a non-GAAP basis profit of $1.18M or $0.07 per diluted share.

Q4 Gross margin improved by 650 bps to 25.2%.

During the quarter company sold their Susan Street facility and signed a lease with options for a period of up to twenty years. The gain on the sale was ~$25M, or over $1.50 per share.

Company says for present quarter to date, excluding mass merchant sales, their sales are slightly behind this same period in 2019.

