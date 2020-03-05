Glencore auditor finds 'facts that may be relevant' to corruption probes

Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY -4.4% ) has uncovered "facts that may be relevant" to the corruption probes it is facing and shared them with the relevant authorities, the company's auditor says.

The statement in the audit overview published in Glencore's annual report marks the first indication from the company that there may be some substance to the various investigations into possible bribery and corruption in different parts of the world.

The company has announced probes from the U.S. Department of Justice, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the U.K. Serious Fraud Office and Brazilian authorities.

Glencore has not yet made any provision in its accounts for the cost of possible fines or settlements, as the company believes "the length of the investigations and the monetary impact from the resolutions thereof, such as these may be, cannot be determined but may be material."