Berenberg trims Live Nation on virus threat

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV -7.4% ) faces "significant uncertainty" with the emerging threat the coronavirus presents to its business, Berenberg says.

Virus fears could "meaningfully reduce consumer appetite" for buying tickets and attending live events, the firm says.

But it's sticking with a Buy rating on otherwise attractive supply/demand dynamics, and notes that events are heavily weighted to the second half, which would mean mitigating the impact if there's better virus news.

It's cut its price target to $69 from $78, which implies 25% upside from today's lower price.