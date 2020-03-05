Seeking Alpha

Virus keeps stocks, bond yields down

|By: , SA News Editor

U.S. stocks and bond yields continue to swoon as coronavirus concerns retake the spotlight after yesterday's Super Tuesday-driven reprieve.

The Nasdaq slides 1.9%, the S&P 500 drops 2.4%, and the Dow loses 2.6% in midday trading in New York.

Investors turn to the safe haven of Treasurys, pushing the 10-year yield down 13 basis points to 0.929%.

Gold rises 1.2% to $1,662.80 per ounce.

Crude oil edges down 0.4% to $46.60 per barrel.

By S&P 500 sector, financials (-3.6%) and energy (-3.3%) take the biggest dives, while the traditionally defensive utilities sector (-1.1%) falls the least.

The Fed's rate cut on Tuesday, continues to hurt the dollar; the U.S. Dollar Index sinks 0.5% to 96.86.

Across the Atlantic, the Stoxx Europe 600 ends the session down 1.4%, the FTSE 100 closed down 1.6%, and the DAX fell 1.5%.