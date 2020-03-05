Virus keeps stocks, bond yields down

U.S. stocks and bond yields continue to swoon as coronavirus concerns retake the spotlight after yesterday's Super Tuesday-driven reprieve.

The Nasdaq slides 1.9% , the S&P 500 drops 2.4% , and the Dow loses 2.6% in midday trading in New York.

Investors turn to the safe haven of Treasurys, pushing the 10-year yield down 13 basis points to 0.929%.

Gold rises 1.2% to $1,662.80 per ounce.

Crude oil edges down 0.4% to $46.60 per barrel.

By S&P 500 sector, financials ( -3.6% ) and energy ( -3.3% ) take the biggest dives, while the traditionally defensive utilities sector ( -1.1% ) falls the least.

The Fed's rate cut on Tuesday, continues to hurt the dollar; the U.S. Dollar Index sinks 0.5% to 96.86.