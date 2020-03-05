Crescent Point Energy posts lower production

Crescent Point Energy (CPG -3.5% ) Q4 adjusted funds flow totaled C$418.4M, +24% Y/Y, though average production declined 19% to 145,191 boe/d, reflecting the impact of asset dispositions

The Company's net debt was ~C$2.8B down from ~C$4B last year quarter, subsequent to the quarter.

Q4 average realized sales price of $54.60/boe was a 13% increase from $48.28/boe in the year-ago quarter

The Company says it remains on track with its 2020 budget, with annual average production of 140,000 to 144,000 boe/d and capital expenditures of C$1.10B - C$1.20B.

